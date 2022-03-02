RALEIGH COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) — March 1st marks the first day of the West Virginia Spring Fire Season. Several fires have already broken out across our region. Forestry signs throughout the region depict the current fire danger from low to extreme. On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, fire danger was noted at high to very high.

Dry fuels and windy conditions are posing greater risks to our forests, homes, and towns. This is why it is important to know daily fire dangers and safety measures before burning. Not just for preserving wildlife, but, your own and your neighbors lives. Being safe this time of year can also save you thousands of dollars in fines and civil lawsuits by police and other property owners.



“Any fire that gets away on anybody and they let one out, there is tickets that they can receive that they’re also responsible for the suppression calls. Fire departments and forestry on scene in any buildings or anything. It’s destroyed or damaged in the process also,” said Brent Parks, the Fire Warden of WV Fire Service.

With the spring fire season in its first days, several counties are already experiencing brush fires. Parks said the forestry service is expecting more over the next few days. With no rain in our future and humidity levels extremely low, Parks added further restrictions on burning could be necessary as the spring fire season continues.





“Also, right now, our humidity usually goes way down during the day and in between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. is when we have our lowest relative humidity and it’s easier for fires to get away and burn more intensely,” Parks said.

Those who choose to ignore these rules run the risk of local, county, or state police issuing hefty fines or citations. Reckless burning can also cause injury and death. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, the national average deaths by fire was 2.6 per 1,000 fires. In West Virginia 4.7 out of 1,000 die as a result of fire. Putting the urgency to all for following all rules associated with the spring fire season.

Before burning this spring, make sure to follow all rules and current regulations. Some which could change from one day to the next. For the most up-to-date information, check with the West Virginia Forestry’s website.