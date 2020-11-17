WV State Capitol dome to be revealed in the coming weeks

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The scaffolding and weather protection that was put up around the WV State Capitol will be coming down in the coming weeks.

The $15 million dollar restoration project that began three years ago was necessary to maintain the 88-year-old landmark.

Weather permitting, removal of the dome covering will be completed in the coming weeks. Removal of the exterior scaffolding will begin after the covering is fully removed.

“It’s truly exciting that we’ll see our beautiful Capitol dome highlighting the Charleston skyline once again,” Gov. Justice said. “The gold dome is absolutely one of the signature images of West Virginia and it carries so much history it’s unbelievable.”

With oversight from the State’s Historic Preservation Office, the dome has undergone significant interior and exterior repairs. The replacement of drainage pipes, an updated gutter system and a new, golden paint job are just some of the many improvements.

“Between our contractors and all the hardworking West Virginians who have been involved, it has truly taken a team effort to complete this historic project. I know that all West Virginians are very excited to see the results.” Gov. Justice said.

As the scaffolding begins to come down, the finishing touches on the inside of the Capitol building will be underway.

The WV State Capitol renovations are projected to finish by late Spring of 2021.