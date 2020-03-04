WV State Capitol evacuated while House, Senate in session

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Capitol was evacuated this morning shortly before 11 a.m.

A fire alarm went off while the House and Senate were in session. No smoke or flames were visible but the building was cleared as a precautionary measure.

Charleston fire and Capitol police are investigating.

