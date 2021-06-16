WV State Police are looking for a man writing fake checks

KANAWHA CITY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police are looking for a person who is allegedly forging checks at a bank in the Charleston area.

Police said the man in the photograph below used stolen personal information to produce and pass a fraudulent check at the City National Bank in Kanawha City on May 24, 2021.

The suspect was driving a dark colored vehicle and he has a tattoo on his left hand. Anyone with information can contact the South Charleston Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at (304) 558-7777.

