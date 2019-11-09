WV State soccer tournament helps boost economy in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia state soccer tournament took place this weekend in Beckley. Since 2004, 16 teams have traveled to Raleigh County to compete for a championship title.

Co-Director for State Soccer Tournament Dave Laraba said the tournament is always a good way to boost the economy of Southern West Virginia as players and their families stay at local hotels, eat at restaurants, and shop at local stores.

“There are a lot of people that the first time they come to Southern West Virginia is they come to this tournament, so it’s a great way to get people to see what’s down here,” Laraba said.

Laraba said they will start working on organizing next years tournament in August.

