WV State Superintendent announces retirement

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Superintendent of Schools announces his retirement. Dr. Steven L. Paine will be leaving his position on June 30, 2020 or before.

Dr. Paine made this announcement on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The release states his retirement will be effective at the end of June or before that date if the State Board finds a a suitable replacement.

Dr. Paine stated that he wants to care for a family member that is experiencing significant health issues, and that is the main reason for his retirement. Dr. Paine also wants to spend more time with this children and grandchild.

“After months of consideration and heartfelt discussion with my family, I have decided to retire my position as the State Superintendent of West Virginia. It has been an honor and my privilege to serve this state, the Governor, and the students of West Virginia. Unfortunately, a member of my family is facing a health crisis and I want to be fully present for my family. I have grown children, one grandchild who I adore, and hopes for more grandchildren in the future. It is time for me to dedicate myself to spending time with my family,” Dr. Paine stated.

Dr. Paine joined the WV Department of Education in 2003 as the deputy stat superintendent of schools. Dr. Paine is WV’s 31st Superintendent of Schools.

During his leadership, WV was nationally recognized for its early childhood programs, child nutrition efforts, graduation rates and career technical education programs.

The release further states that Dr. Paine’s vision for developing the next generation of educational leaders and preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s workforce have included key priorities to increase student achievement and utilize data to inform school improvement.

“Dr. Paine has provided impeccable leadership to the state’s education system and his leadership will be deeply missed. Under his direction, the department has implemented an aggressive plan to improve mathematics achievement, enhance curriculum, establish an accountability system, create a system to develop principal leadership and taken bold steps to address the social emotional needs of students,” stated State Board of Education President Dave Perry.

The State Board of Education will move to find a new superintendent. Dr. Paine will work his final days to still establish policies and procedures to assure implementation of WV’s public education goals.

For additional information, contact Dr. Carla Warren, at the West Virginia Department of Education, Office of the Superintendent at carla.warren@k12.wv.us.