WV State Troopers remind people to stay safe in construction zones

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– For two years orange cones have lined an eight mile stretch of I-77 in Beckley. Starting back in 2018 crews have been working to add a third lane in both directions.

Sergeant Dave McMillan with the West Virginia State Police said the construction patterns are changing daily.

“We just ask that you be observant, everything is posted on road signs well in advance of the construction area,” McMillan said. “That you abide by the speed limit that is posted. Stay off your cell phones and buckle up. The lanes are quite a bit narrower than what they are probably used to.”

McMillan said, in construction zones, keep an extra eye out for construction trucks entering and leaving the work area.

“If you see a truck ahead just slow your speed,” McMillan said. “It’s safest to not travel beside them through the construction zone because the lanes are 10 and 12 feet wide. Some of those tractor trailers especially the wider loads that are placard for a wide load or in a excess of those lane widths.”

In the construction zone in Beckley most of the shoulders are shut down. McMillan said if you have car trouble try to find the safest area to pull over.

“The best thing to do would be to find a safe spot to pull off,” McMillan said. “If you can’t do that, a straight stretch would be better than a curve. Put on your signals, four way flashers, and you immediately want to either call *SP or 9-1-1 and let them know you have a roadway issue, and it’s best to let them know that you are stopped in the traffic lane and obstructing traffic.”

McMillan said in order for everyone to make it home safe following the signs is very important. He also said the construction zone in Beckley is a 24 hours a day 7 days a week construction zone so the 55 mph speed limit is always in effect.