GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia high school and middle school students shined during the 2023 West Virginia Bridge Design and Build Contest.

According to the WV Department of Transportation, WVU Tech hosted 149 teams where both individual and two-team contestants submitted designs. The competition focused on engineering, where the students used real world design principals and software to design their bridges.

After checking in, we went up into the computer lab and did the software part of the contest… They gave us two different scenarios and we had to design a bridge that passed all the qualifications. On the software, it has a truck run across the bridge and if the truck makes it across it passes. We did that for two different scenarios – one was an arch bridge and one was a bridge with a pier.

Garrett Ferguson, Senior at Frankfort High School in Mineral County and first place recipient

