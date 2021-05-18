WV Summer feeding program will continue for all 55 counties

Charleston, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced on Monday, May 17 that all 55 counties in West Virginia would participate in the summer feeding program. This is the second year in a row that boards of education throughout the mountain state would lend a hand.

This is a part of the USDA Summer Food Service Program, which includes transportation and meal service for students.

According to the press release from the Governor’s office, county boards of education account for 375 planned meal service locations for children this summer.

Additionally, 29 community organizations have enrolled to operate meal service locations this summer. This will add 50 additional sites where meal service is available to children in West Virginia.

“When it really boils right down to it, it’s just what we ought to do,” Gov. Justice said. “There’s already enough tragedy all around. We surely don’t need our kids going hungry.”

The press release also stated that the West Virginia Department of Education maintains agreements with institutional and family daycare home sponsors to operate federal child nutrition meal service to children.