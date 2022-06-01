BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WVNS) — West Virginia’s ‘Superbowl of Marching Bands’ just received a $15,000 donation from Huntington’s Dutch Miller Auto Group.

Huntington’s Dutch Miller Auto Group contributed $15,000 to the World Association of Marching Show Bands 2023 World Championship Competition, and is the most recent of many donors to the historic event.To date, contributions have been received from The City of Buckhannon in the amount of $100,000, a grant from the National Endowment of the Arts for $10,000, the Randolph County Commission for $7,500, Harrison County Commission for $4,000 and Community Bank for $550.

“We are honored to have Dutch Miller Auto Group as an official Division I event sponsor of the 2023 international competition. This event will bring a great opportunity for the entire state of West Virginia, and it is very exciting to see groups from across the state wanting to become more involved with showing off our state.” Randy Sanders, WAMSB 2023 Buckhannon Host Committee president

As part of the Division I sponsorship, Dutch Miller Auto Group will be among the many participants in the Parade of Nations during event week in 2023, which will be the largest internationally represented parade in the world at that given time, according to Sanders.

“We are happy to be part of such an extensive one-of-a-kind event. It is not every day that West Virginia is front and center in hosting possibly tens of thousands of international visitors and we are thrilled to play a part in that.” Chris Miller, president of Dutch Miller Auto Group

The WAMSB 2023 World Championship will take place in July 2023. This is only the second time in 26 years it will take place in the U.S. and the first time being hosted on the East Coast, putting the region and state in an international spotlight.

To date, 47 bands from 24 nations have submitted applications to participate. Visitors to the weeklong event will be staying in the regions hotels and motels and will have the opportunity to visit shops, restaurants and take part in different recreation opportunities across the region, according to Sanders.

This one-time event provides an opportunity to develop and leverage long-term tourism and economic development relationships with international entities, dignitaries, and other attendees from around the world.