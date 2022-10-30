BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia Supreme Court Justice William R. Wooton returned home to Beckley to speak to students about the court system on October 27.

Justice Wooton spoke to six classes at Park Middle School. Wooton said it is important for kids to see success stories from local people.

“There are 5 members of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, that’s our highest state court,” said Justice Wooton. “Three of those five are from this area. Myself, Chief Justice John Hutchinson and Judge Haley Bunn from Wyoming County.”

Wooton added he enjoyed speaking with students today and was impressed with how prepared they were.