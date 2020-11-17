WV unemployment dips below the national average, rates drop for sixth straight month

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia’s seasonal unemployment rate dropped more than two percentage points for the month of October. That’s according to Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV).

This puts the WV unemployment rate at 6.4 percent. The number of unemployed state residents decreased by 18,100 the Governor stated in a release.

October becomes the sixth consecutive month of improving unemployment numbers across the state.

“There’s no doubt that the pandemic was like a cannonball to the stomach. But I’m encouraged to see that, month after month, our job numbers continue to improve and are trending back toward where they were before. But we won’t stop there, we want to continue to get better and better,” Gov. Justice said.

The national unemployment rate dropped to 6.9 percent for the month of October.

“West Virginia has now had a better unemployment rate than the national average for four of the last six months,” Gov. Justice said.

Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique that attempts to remove the influences of predictable seasonal patterns to reveal how employment and unemployment change from month to month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

To view the most recent Labor Force Summary, now available on the WorkForce West Virginia website, click HERE.