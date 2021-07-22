WV Water Festival returns to Hinton

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Festivals are making a comeback in the Mountain State this weekend.

The 56th annual West Virginia Water Festival returns to Hinton after taking a year away due to COVID-19. The Festival starts Saturday, July 24. This year’s event will highlight a golf tournament, kayak race, a lake clean up and a fireman’s parade.

Laura Lilly, volunteer for the Water Festival, said it’s just great to be back.

“It’s been an awesome experience so far. Everyone’s come together and worked fast and hard to get the events organized. Everyone’s excited to have people come into town and see folks we weren’t able to see last year.

The West Virginia Water Festival runs until July 31st. For a full list of events click here.