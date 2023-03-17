CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is hosting a water education event for local schools during World Water Day on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Fourth-graders from Malden, Marmet and Belle Elementaries will visit WVDEP headquarters in Charleston to interact with agency experts and other volunteers. Through innovative, hands-on presentations designed to heighten the students’ knowledge of the water around them, they can learn about threats to water and how to protect it.

Other topics to be learned about are air and water; aquatic life, featuring live insects; flooding and watershed protection; water conservation and groundwater. Students also will learn about green infrastructure through an up-close look at the WVDEP’s rain garden. This garden filters polluted storm water runoff from the agency’s parking lot.

The event is being hosted by the WVDEP’s Youth Environmental Program and Project WET (Water Education Today) with a focus on the 2023 World Water Day theme, “Accelerating Change.”

World Water Day is an annual United Nations’ observance, coordinated by UN-Water. Its goals are to raise awareness and to for students to learn how to take action on water sanitation issues.