WVDHHR announces medical cannabis growers

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health, Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) announced the applicants that were chosen to be medical cannabis growers in the state.

A total of 10 growers were chosen. Two growers were chosen in Raleigh County; Holistic WV Farms, LLC in Beaver and Verano WV, LLC in Beaver will now be allowed to grow medical cannabis.

There permit holders will cultivate medical cannabis plants before processing them into forms allowed for patient use. Those allowable forms include: Pill, Oil, Topical (including gel, cream and ointments), Plant form for Vaporization/Nebulization, Tincture, Liquid, and Dermal Patch.

The OMC will now score processor and dispensary applications. They hope to begin issuing patient cards in the Spring of 2021.