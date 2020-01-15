WVDHHR launches new overdose data website

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources launched a new interactive website for overdose data.

The Overdose Data Dashboard provides statewide information that can be filtered to the county level and contains detailed statistics about the victim such as age group, month, and day of the week the suspected overdose occurred, the level of medical treatment, outcome, and if naloxone was administered.

“We encourage public health professionals, emergency service directors, hospital directors, law enforcement, drug intervention agencies, legislators, and researchers to visit the site,” ODCP Director Bob Hansen.

The Overdose Dashboard Data presents digital information that is gathered from the DHHR Office of Emergency Medical Services and Hospital Emergency Departments.

It displays the number of suspected overdose events responded to by Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and the number of overdoses resulting in Emergency Room visits by county and specific hospitals. In the future, data about overdose fatalities and naloxone administration will be available.

Visit the dashboard.

