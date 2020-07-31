WVDHRR will start reporting COVID-19 numbers once per day

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Starting on Saturday, August 1, 2020 the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will start reporting COVID-19 numbers once a day. This comes after Governor Jim Justice made the announcement during his West Virginia COVID-19 briefing on Friday, July 24.

An update will be sent out once every 24 hours, instead of twice a day. West Virginia will join other states that report their numbers once a day.

“It’s being done across the nation and it seems that it’s more efficient that way because the numbers change constantly,” Gov. Justice said. “It’s more efficient to see how we’re doing over a 24-hour reporting period instead.”

The once a day reporting will be begin at 10 a.m.

LATEST POSTS: