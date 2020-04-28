WVDHSEM receives machine to decontaminate up to 80,000 masks a day

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The WV Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management secured access to a high-capacity decontamination system to help clean masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is one of 25 devices in the U.S. The WVDHSEM is working with FEMA and the State of Virginia to get the system operating in West Virginia.

The Critical Care Decontamination Systems (CCDS) is from the Battell Memorial Institute. It can decontaminate up to 80,000 N95 masks a day. The system is projected to be up and running by next week.

“I commend our W.Va. DHSEM, and especially those at the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety for all they’ve done in making this a reality. It’s good stuff. A great announcement!” Gov. Jim Justice

FEMA announced Battelle, a science and technology research nonprofit, would offer 25 CCDS nationally to decontaminate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health care workers and other frontline COVID-19 responders.

The system costs $1 million, but it will be covered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. West Virginia will share the CCDS with Virginia. They system will be located in Blacksburg, VA, which is 40 miles from the West Virginia state line.

“Our mission is to keep the citizens of West Virginia safe, and to do that during this pandemic, we had to find a way to assure the protection of our healthcare workers and first responders. Partnering with Virginia to secure this equipment not only keeps West Virginia safe, it helps make our entire region more secure.” Deputy Mike Oakley

The CCDS is scheduled for delivery the week of April 27. It should begin operating the week after.