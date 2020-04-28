WVDHSEM receives machine to decontaminate up to 80,000 masks a day

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The WV Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management secured access to a high-capacity decontamination system to help clean masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is one of 25 devices in the U.S. The WVDHSEM is working with FEMA and the State of Virginia to get the system operating in West Virginia.
The Critical Care Decontamination Systems (CCDS) is from the Battell Memorial Institute. It can decontaminate up to 80,000 N95 masks a day. The system is projected to be up and running by next week.
“I commend our W.Va. DHSEM, and especially those at the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety for all they’ve done in making this a reality. It’s good stuff. A great announcement!”Gov. Jim Justice
FEMA announced Battelle, a science and technology research nonprofit, would offer 25 CCDS nationally to decontaminate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health care workers and other frontline COVID-19 responders.
The system costs $1 million, but it will be covered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. West Virginia will share the CCDS with Virginia. They system will be located in Blacksburg, VA, which is 40 miles from the West Virginia state line.
“Our mission is to keep the citizens of West Virginia safe, and to do that during this pandemic, we had to find a way to assure the protection of our healthcare workers and first responders. Partnering with Virginia to secure this equipment not only keeps West Virginia safe, it helps make our entire region more secure.”Deputy Mike Oakley
The CCDS is scheduled for delivery the week of April 27. It should begin operating the week after.
“As we fight through this pandemic, I will never forget a comment the governor made when he stated, ‘it is easy to lead when times are easy, but you find out who the real leaders are when times are tough. Without question the state has seen a lot of leaders come forth within the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. From our financial experts, grant experts, regional liaisons, call center representatives and supply staff to the county emergency managers and our federal partners, they have come to lead us through these difficult times. Today’s accomplishment is one of many they have secured during these difficult times.”DMAPS Cabinet Secretary Jeff Sandy
