WVDOH continuing to work on roads damaged by weather-related emergencies

MIDDLEBOURNE, W.Va. – A post on the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Facebook page garnered a lot of attention on social media when it displayed pictures of road damage caused by “weather-related emergencies” near Route 23 in Tyler County.

The pictures showed a large crack across the road that DOT officials said was caused by weather emergencies. In the post, DOT officials said Tyler County crews are working to remove material on the slide above Route 23 to take the pressure off the slip. The post also said that a drill rig will be mobilizing this week to stabilize the area.

Photo courtesy of West Virginia Department of Transportation

Photo courtesy of West Virginia Department of Transportation

Photo courtesy of West Virginia Department of Transportation

In the post, DOT officials said the Division of Highways appreciates citizens’ patience while they work to repair these roads and other areas that have been damaged by the weather.