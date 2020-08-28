WVDOH honors employees for work on Mercer County bridge

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Members of the Division of Highways received awards Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 for their work on a Mercer County Bridge.

District 10 employees were recognized for their work on the Kale Road Bridge. The Kale Road Bridge would flood every time there was heavy rain, creating a dangerous situation for the residents who lived on the other side. The project was originally going to cost a million dollars, but engineers were able to get it down to $750,000.

Jimmy Wristen is the DOT Deputy Secretary.

“It came together really well. It’s a fantastic design. It’s quality construction. It’s economic,” Wristen explained the bridge.

Lee Lewis is a resident of Mercer County who uses the bridge every day.

“We have major farming that goes on, believe it or not, on the other side of the bridge. Not only farming, but we have school kids that the school bus uses this bridge daily to take the kids to school,” Lewis said.

DOH officials said this bridge is the biggest project District 10 completed.