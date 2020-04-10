WVDOH postpones spring highway cleanup

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Division of Highways (DOH) have postponed their annual Adopt A Highway Spring cleanup event. The action comes following Gov. Jim Justice’s (R-WV) executive order to protect the public from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The West Virginia Division of Highways values the Adopt A Highway and Spring Cleanup programs,” stated Greg Bailey, P.E., WVDOH Deputy State Highway Engineer of Operations. “This program serves a valuable function by keeping trash off our roadways to keep West Virginia clean. Community involvement for an activity like this is a wonderful thing, but we need to focus first and foremost on protecting the public’s health.”

The cleanup was originally scheduled for April 25. There is no date set for when the event will be rescheduled. The DOH will make that information available at a later time.