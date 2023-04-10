GHENT, WV (WVNS)–It is that time of year again when crews are out repairing the roads from winter damage.

The West Virginia Division of Highways is out repairing potholes made by treating roads and snow removal.

This year, however, the DOH set a new goal when it comes to fixing potholes.

Jimmy Wriston ordered all districts to repair pothole damage by Memorial Day weekend.

District Ten Engineer Ryland Musick says his district is a little over halfway to its goal but wants drivers to be careful in work zones and help workers do their job safely.

“We don’t want to have any fatalities at all in our work zone,” said Musick. “We want to keep our workers safe so please, please, please put the phones down and focus on what you’re doing and drive through our work zones safely.”

If you see a pothole not repaired or a new one developing you can go to the DOH website and submit a Safety with Action Taken complaint and the repairs will be completed as soon as possible.