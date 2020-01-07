Closings
WVDOH warns of refreezing as temperatures drop

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — After snow blanketed the region on Tuesday, January 7, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is warning of potential refreezing Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

“While our crews were prepared and actively pre-treating (where possible), salting and plowing roads, the hours long blast of winter weather made travel through West Virginia difficult during Tuesday morning’s commute,” Transportation Secretary Byrd White explained. “While our DOH men and women will continue to be positioned and prepared, with temperatures expected to be below freezing this evening and Wednesday morning, it is important to be alert and drive safe as roads and bridges have the potential to re-freeze.”

The WVDOH encourages motorists to check their website before traveling.

WVNS 59News