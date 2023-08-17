BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) reports an increase in the number of deer killed along state highways 2021 and July 2023, and a number of folks in southern West Virginia have reported more deer coming into their yards this summer than in previous years.

Randy Wade of Beckley said on Thursday, August 17, 2023, it seems more deer are coming onto his property this summer. He claims to have seen more deer than usual along state roadways.

“On [Interstate 64], especially, I’ve seen a few deer hit, and also on this bypass that comes through, I’ve seen a couple as well,” said Wade.

West Virginia Department of Transportation workers track the number of deer which work crews clean up along state roads. WVDOT data for the last three years shows an increase of about seven percent between 2021 and 2022. The data shows the number of deer killed each June increased over the past two years, but deer clean-up numbers for the month of July 2023 were lower than in July 2022.

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Officer Chris Ryan says the three years of data is not statistically significant since it cannot show a trend. He says statewide, the number of deer has actually decreased drastically between 2008 and 2023 thanks to more liberal hunting laws.

Ryan said on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, that there are certain times of year people are more likely to see deer in their yards and along roadways. Each June, he said, a number of doe are struck while out with their young.

“It’ll get pretty quiet here, relatively, August into September,” said Ryan. “In November we’ll see another spike in deer vehicle collisions and that’s during the breeding seasons. That’s when, especially, a lot of the males are out looking for females, and they’re on the move a lot more, and that makes them much more vulnerable to get hit on the roads.”

In some parts of the state, he said, people could be seeing more deer on their property, but it is likely not because of a population explosion. He said it is more likely the deer are coming into the yards to eat flowers, bird seed, or vegetables.

“A lot of times, the person who will call to complain is not the person putting the food out,” he said. “It’s two, three, four neighbors down the road or whatever that’s attracting the animal and therefore it’s coming in, causing a problem for other people. So the best thing you can do is really help your neighbor out and, like I said, don’t feed the wildlife.”