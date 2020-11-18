WVDOT announces lane shift, progress on WV Turnpike Beckley Widening Project

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The WV Department of Transportation (WVDOT) announced an upcoming lane shift on the West Virginia Turnpike (I-64/I-77). The shift will take place between mile markers 40 and 48 in Raleigh County.

The transition will be finished late Wednesday night. The driving lanes will switch from the outside lanes to the inside lanes beginning the morning of Thursday, November 19. This project is part of Governor Justice’s Roads To Prosperity program.

“The Beckley Widening Project is estimated to be about 60 percent complete,” said Jeff Miller, Director of the Parkways Authority. “The Parkways Authority and the Division of Highways are excited to showcase the progress of this project ahead of schedule and before the holiday travel season begins.”

With roadwork continuing in all 55 counties, the West Virginia Division of Highways reminds drivers to help us help you. Keep your “Heads Up, Phones Down” in work zones so that everyone gets home safe.

For information about the project, visit Drive Forward WV or the WVDOT Facebook​​​.​