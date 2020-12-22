WVSOM accepting appointments for new Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Clinic

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Residents from Lewisburg and surrounding communities will have the opportunity to receive free osteopathic manipulative treatment from students at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM).

Osteopathic manipulation is where a patient’s muscles and joints are moved using techniques that include stretching, pressure, and resistance. According to a release, manipulation is known to ease pain, promote healing, increase mobility, treat structural and tissue abnormalities, relieve joint restriction and misalignment, restore muscle and tissue balance, and promote blood flow, among other benefits.

Jessica Smith-Kelly, D.O., a member of WVSOM’s osteopathic principles and practice faculty said the clinic provides valuable experience for students and patients alike.

“The student clinic continues to be an invaluable opportunity for WVSOM’s medical students to advance their skills in osteopathic manipulation,” Smith-Kelly said. “Although this year’s clinic will look a little different, with masks, face shields and temperature checks, WVSOM is excited to be able to provide this opportunity to our students and the local community.”

Similar to past clinics, students will be under the supervision of WVSOM staff during all appointments. Due to COVID-19 precautions, patients are required to wear a mask during their visit. Students will be wearing KN95 masks with face shields or goggles.

The clinic will take place in two separate four-week sessions. Appointments are available at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesdays, with the first set of sessions scheduled for Jan. 20, Jan. 27, Feb. 3 and Feb. 10. The second set of sessions will take place Feb. 17, Feb. 24, March 3 and March 10.

To be eligible, a patient must have a written referral from a doctor, physician’s assistant or nurse practitioner and must not have an open workers’ compensation case, motor vehicle accident claim or involvement in litigation.

Patients should avoid wearing restrictive clothing or jeans to their appointment and should arrive 15 minutes early. Those who arrive more than 10 minutes late may be asked to reschedule. WVSOM asks that cancellations be made at least 24 hours in advance.

To schedule an appointment, individuals may call (304) 647-6286.