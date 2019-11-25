WVSOM and Marshall University announce collaborative education agreement

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Collaborative medical education efforts are announced between the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) and Marshall University. The institutions signed a memorandum of understanding on Nov. 25, 2019.

The agreement allows for collaboration between the schools’ osteopathic and allopathic programs. WVSOM President James Nemitz, Ph.D. and Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert, Ph.D., signed the memorandum at Marshall’s South Charleston campus. Both institutions share the goal of advancing first-class medical education in West Virginia and improving access to quality physician care in communities throughout the Mountain State.

“I believe the signing of this memorandum of understanding will result in a stronger collaboration between Marshall University and WVSOM that will increase opportunities for the benefit of our students and the citizens of West Virginia,” said Dr. Nemitz.

The agreement states that the schools will work to develop and expand clinical rotations for medical students at institutions associated with the Mountain Health Network, a regional health system comprising three hospitals, and explore opportunities to enhance residency placement for graduates.

“For years, we have partnered with the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine on providing quality clinical education for their students in our region,” said Dr. Gilbert. “This agreement formalizes our relationship and paves the way for a more integrated, collaborative framework that will continue to ensure a top-notch clinical experience for all medical students and better access to physicians for citizens in the southern part of our state.”

WVSOM and Marshall will also advocate jointly on issues of mutual interest before the West Virginia Legislature, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) and other governmental bodies.