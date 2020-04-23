WVSOM cancels Class of 2020 graduation ceremony

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Medical students at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine won’t be walking across the stage to collect their diploma this year. The school canceled their graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony was planned for May 30. Plans for an alternative virtual commencement are under way. That event is being planned by student leaders and the WVSOM Staff.

“The decision was made with the highest consideration for the health and safety of our students, their families and friends, WVSOM faculty and staff, and the Lewisburg community,” said WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D. “It is a sad day for our graduating students who have worked so very hard to reach this milestone in their careers. We will look for ways to honor and recognize our graduates both collectively and individually. We are so proud of them and lament not being able to celebrate their accomplishments on campus.”

Doctor Nemitz extended an invitation to those who are graduating to return for a class reunion and participate in the 2021 graduation ceremony. The staff is reviewing options being presented by other higher education institutions.