LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A staple of Southern West Virginia, celebrates a milestone.

The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine turns fifty years old. Students, staff, alumni and distinguished guests are invited to come and attend various events to celebrate the momentous occasion for the school and all that it endured over the years.

“I think it wasn’t always easy for WVSOM, we have people who have fought and advocated for WVSOM in the early years and so at this time we are celebrating all of that all of the effort that has gone into making WVSOM the largest medical school in West Virginia,” said Leslie Bicksler, the vice president of human resources for WVSOM.

There is a luncheon on Friday, November 4, 2022, which Governor Jim Justice will be in attendance for. Then on Saturday, November 5, 2022, there is a black tie jubilee to cap off the celebration.