WVSOM gives care packages to truck drivers passing through WV

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — While many people are grabbing things off the shelves to stock up during the COVID-19 pandemic, it can be easy to forget who brought those supplies to the stores.

States throughout the country implemented stay at home orders for their residents, but for truck drivers, they still have to go out every single day to make sure people have what they need.

Drema Mace, Vice President of Community Engagement at West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, was one of the faculty members who came up with an idea to give care packages to truck drivers traveling through the Mountain State.

“I know, coming from a family of truck drivers, that they’re often overlooked and they’re having a hard time now because restaurants are closed and you have to go through the drive through but trucks won’t go through the drive through,” Mace said.

Which is one of the reasons Mace and other faculty members at WVSOM chose to spend their afternoon handing out care packages to these drivers.

The care packages contained masks, water, and several different snacks. Along with the packages, the truck drivers each received one bottle of hand sanitizer made and donated by Smooth Ambler Spirits distillery in Maxwelton.

Joe Stephens is one of the truck drivers who received a care package. He said it was nice to be remembered during this difficult time.

“It feels great that somebody’s thinking of truckers,” Stephens said. “We’re out here risking our lives every day and we’re right in the midst of the pandemic. But we still do what we gotta do to stay safe and get the merchandise out to the people.”

Stephens said being a truck driver during this pandemic is not easy, but he knows if he does not make his deliveries, people throughout the country could go without the supplies they need.

“Truck drivers are out there on the road, they’re leaving their families, they’re providing the supplies, and work that we all need,” Mace said. “There are a lot of people who would lose their jobs if the truckers weren’t moving to haul different things around the country.”

As we continue to buy necessary items during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to remember the sacrifices made to get those supplies to the shelves.