LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The next generation of West Virginia doctors are already seeing their four years of hard work pay off.

The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine announced on Wednesday that all 176 graduating fourth-year students matched with residency programs on Match Day.

The 100 percent residency placement number is especially impressive given that these soon-to-be graduates endured a constantly changing learning environment because of the pandemic.