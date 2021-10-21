WVSOM holds 29th rural health conference

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The state’s largest meeting of professionals and representatives focused on improving rural health met at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine from Wednesday, October 20, to Friday, October 22, 2021.

This was the 29th year for the conference and they met virtually. The focus of this year’s conference was responding to unprecedented challenges.

Administrators from the WVSOM, Greenbrier County Health Department, and school system met to discuss the county’s response to the pandemic. As most of the county is made up of rural communities, West Virginia State Senator Stephen Baldwin said they were able to attack the pandemic in a unique way.

“We are run by relationships so when disaster strikes like our first instinct is to reach out and to try and build on those relationships that we have to try and make a difference,” said Baldwin (D).