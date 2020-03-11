WVSOM holds roundtable discussion on COVID-19

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine held a roundtable discussion focusing on COVID-19.

Health departments, hospitals, and health agencies gathered at the Alumni Center to share the facts of the virus and disspell any fears. The discussion touched on symptoms, how it spreads, how to limit the spread of the virus, and when to seek medical care.

Bridgett Morrison, the Greenbrier County Health Department Officer, said the most important concept to take away from the meeting is to wash your hands constantly and do not touch your face.

“Health departments, the clinics, and even the ER is getting inundated by people coming in and demanding to be tested and at the end of the day, that’s not needed,” Morrison said. “So our goal is to spread good, correct information out to our public and our communities.”

If you start experiencing shortness of breath, then you should consider seeking medical attention.

