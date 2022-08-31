LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The fight against addiction continues in Greenbrier County.

The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine hosted a conference for the West Virginia Association of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors.

Counselor and member Alvin Hall said sharing ideas with fellow counselors helps everybody learn how to fight the difficulties of addiction.

“So that we can all become aware of the best evidence-based practices to ensure that our communities are able to stay strong and present those opportunities to the people that we serve,” said Hall.

Organizations that fight against addiction, as well as mental health professionals, came from all across the mountain state to participate in the 3-day conference.