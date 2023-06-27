Lewisburg, WV (WVNS) – The medical field can often be a difficult job, but there is no doubt of its importance.

The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine is hosting a camp to help guide those who might be interested in a medical career.

It is called CASE, which stands for Clinical Anatomy Summer Experience. It is a camp to help educate high school students in the field of anatomy.

Karen Wines, Professor for Biomedical Sciences at WVSOM, said applications was first sent out during the last Spring semester, and it became quite competitive.

“It was an application process that they had to get a letter of recommendation from the teacher. They also had to write a pretty good essay about what is their interest in healthcare and what is their interest in learning about anatomy,” Wines said.

The process then filtered down to select 10 different high school students. Most of them are from West Virginia, but several are from out of state, including Ohio and Tennessee.

During the camp, students will get the chance to engage in hands-on education focused on clinical anatomy.

Wines said these are a special group of students: ones who show immense passion for their education.

“We’re in our second day and all the students have arrived early. I think that says something to their passion for wanting to get here and get started,” Wines said.

The camp started on the Monday, June 26th and will run through this Thursday, June 30th. Through these four days, the students will engage in different activities to help guide them further into the medical field.

Along with different interactive projects, students will learn the anatomy of the whole human body including the muscles, nerves, bones, and more.

Wines hopes this camp can be turned into a routine event every year.

“Obviously I want to see it be successful this year. Be able to provide information back to our funding group. I hope to see this be a continuation, something we can offer every year,” Wines said.