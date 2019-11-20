WVSOM listed as second lowest student loan default rate in West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine has the second lowest student debt default rate in the state.

President James Nemitz said this is something the school should be exceptionally proud of.

“The reality of it is medical school is expensive,” Nemitz said. “I mean, the average debt load for our students is $248,000. So, to be able to pay those loans back and not default is significant.”

The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine was recently named as having the second lowest student debt default rate in the mountain state. Nationwide, the medical school is ranked at number 202 out of 4,425 schools on the list.

“I’ve been with this school for over 30 years and I’m so proud of bring a part of this school and what we’re accomplishing here,” Nemitz said.

But how exactly does WVSOM educate their students on making loan payments in full and on time? Financial Aid Director, Lisa Spencer, said the financial aid office offers a variety of helpful tools for students to take advantage of.

“We have several ways of educating our students, we have loan debt sessions, we have student aid, financial aid modules they are required to review each semester,” Spencer said. “We just have many different avenues we take to educate them.”

Students do not get to opt out of the student loan experience; many of the sessions are mandatory.

“We require mandatory sessions with our students where they learn how to budget,” Nemitz said. “We really emphasize to them really borrow what you need.”

In a report from LendEDU, the university was listed as having a default of rate of 1 percent. The U.S. Department of Education lists the National Federal Student Loan default rate at 10.1 percent.

Data used was taken from the U.S. Department of Education.