WVSOM staff work hard to keep students from falling behind

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Schools and Universities around the Mountain State continue to teach online as we battle the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Professors at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine are adapting and making changes as they continue to provide an education to medical students. Dr. Roy Russ, Associate Dean of Pre-Clinical Education for WVSOM told 59News the school does not anticipate any of their students being behind when they return to campus in the Fall.

“There’s actually very little hands on left for students in this academic year and what little bit there is we’ve been able to look at, including for our first year students into their second year experience that they’ll get when they come back in the fall,” Dr. Russ said.

Dr. Russ added he is impressed with how, not only faculty and staff are handling these changes, but how the students are adapting as well.