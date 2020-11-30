WVSOM student receives one of four nationwide scholarships

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) announced one of four nationwide scholarships was awarded to one of their own.

Matthew St. Jean is one of four students across the nation to receive the “Bridging the Dream” scholarship from the consumer lending company Sallie Mae. The scholarship consists of $20,000 for further education opportunities.

Nearly 5,000 students applied for the scholarship. Matthew was also the only student to be chosen for the scholarship who is pursuing a medical degree.

St. Jean is a member of the WVSOM class of 2022. He is working on rotation at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, WV.

“One of the biggest stresses of medical school is that not only are you worrying about studying and passing tests, but you’re also worrying about how much money you can spend each day and how much you’ll have left at the end of the semester to bridge the gap until the next financial aid funds are dispersed,” St. John said. “A $20,000 scholarship will allow me to get out from underneath that burden earlier and pay off my loans quicker.”

Having spent two post-college years working as many as 132 hours a week as an emergency worker and a hospital transfer/access coordinator, he hopes to one day serve as an emergency medicine physician and medical director for an EMS agency.

Lisa Spencer, WVSOM’s director of financial aid, said she was pleased a WVSOM student was the recipient of such a competitive national scholarship.

“I’m very proud of Matthew for receiving this scholarship,” Spencer said. “It will greatly reduce his loan debt while attending WVSOM.”

The Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students is open to U.S. citizens or permanent residents who are college seniors, prospective graduate students or are currently enrolled at post-secondary graduate school. Students must also be enrolled in graduate study at least half-time at an accredited graduate college or university for the entirety of an academic year. Finally, students must have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale to be considered.

Information on applying for a 2021 Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students will be available in January.