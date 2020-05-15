WVSOM to hold Just Say KNOW program virtually

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — For nearly seven years, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine hosted its Just Say KNOW Summer Camp on campus.

The camp for high school students will continue this summer, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will look a little different. Crystal Boudreaux, an Assistant Professor of Microbiology at WVSOM and Director of the Just Say KNOW program, said the camp will be held virtually.

“I think it’s important for the High School students to stay immersed and focused, especially in the sciences if that’s what they’re interested in,” Boudreaux said. “And we, as an institution, look forward to delivering this program every year and I think it’s important that we have this virtual world that we can still be able to do this.”

This summer’s theme is Neuroscience: Perception or Reality. The camp will include virtual activities, lectures, and games.

Since it moved to an online setting, the camp is able to host more kids.

Students in grades 9 – 12, including 2020 High School graduates, interested in the program must email an essay detailing their interest in the Just Say KNOW to Neuroscience: Perception or Reality program to Karen Wines, a WVSOM biomedical sciences instructor, at kwines@osteo.wvsom.edu by May 29, 2020.

The camp will held from June 15, 2020 to June 19, 2020.