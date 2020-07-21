WVSOM welcomes students back to campus

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) welcomed students back to campus.

Each student who came back to campus had to be tested for COVID-19 before entering. WVSOM created a plan to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 as first and second year students begin their semester.

Students were asked to return to the Lewisburg area on July 13 in order to isolate themselves before orientation began. Throughout the week, students participated in drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites and also received Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) which includes N95 masks, and cloth masks.

First year students also received their school-issued computers during the drive-thru testing.

“If students follow the procedures we have put in place that is, to self-isolate in their apartments in Lewisburg a week before we test them, and that test comes back negative, we are confident that we likely don’t have any cases among our students and that risk will be minimal. Besides trying to protect members of our community, we also have volunteer retired faculty who are more vulnerable and employees who are more susceptible to the virus. We want to protect everybody, ” Roy Russ, Ph.D., WVSOM’s Associate Dean for Preclinical Education stated.

Russ also stated students should receive their COVID-19 test results before the start of the semester. Administrators will be able to identify any positive cases, and enforce a quarantine and conduct contact tracing to ensure the safety of others. Students who have a negative test will be allowed on campus, but those who tested positive will not be allowed on campus until they are cleared by their physician.

The school has made several changes to the way students will learn due to the virus. The school’s Conference Center was divided into sections to accommodate small groups, or pods of no more than 22 students. Each pod or group of students will participate in labs together, including clinical skills and anatomy to help limit the potential spread of the virus.

Students that have a high temperature will be tested at a second station, if an elevated reading is confirmed, the student will be asked to leave the campus and to contact their health care provider. Devices are set up at different locations in buildings for students and staff. Entries and exits around campus buildings are also set up in an order to control traffic flow.

“We have five devices that are set up to do facial recognition, even with masks on, of students and employees by comparing them to photos that were downloaded to each device,” Kim Ransom, WVSOM’s Chief Technology Officer said. “We are still working on the dynamics of sending an email to alert human resources for staff and preclinical education for students when a temperature is high.”

WVSOM employees returned to campus on July 15, 2020. Craig Biosvert DO. WVSOM’s Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean said he is confident the plan for students to return to campus will ensure the greatest protection in preventing the spread of the virus.

“WVSOM has considered many different factors in how to bring our students back to Lewisburg to start a new school year in the safest way possible while also keeping in mind safeguards for our employees and members of the community. We feel like we have taken necessary steps to do our part in limiting the spread of the virus,” Biosevert said. “Most students understand that while these are unusual circumstances, and the school year might be different from what they expected, they are more than willing to follow our recommendations for the safety of all.”

All campus buildings will remain closed to the public. Guest must make an appointment before visiting the campus. All guest should enter campus through the Welcome Center/WVSOM Library entrance and must abide by WVSOM’s COVID-19 producers.

The semester will begin on Monday, July 27, 2020. For additional information you can visit their website.

LATEST POSTS: