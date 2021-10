BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment is asking for your help identifying these two men.

According to Crime Stoppers of West Virginia, these two are suspects in a couple of shoplifting cases around the area. One happened at Rural King as well as a Grand Larceny case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper D.L. Daniels with the WVSP Beckley Detachment at 304-256-6700 or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.