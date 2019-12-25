WVSP offers tips on making your home less appealing to potential burglars

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Traveling for the holidays is something most of us do, but if you want to keep your home safe, try to avoid posting on social media.

There are several ways to protect your home during the holidays – from video doorbells to security systems, the options are vast.

Trooper Cory Taylor with the West Virginia State Police, Beckley Detachment, told 59News if you’re close with your neighbors, they’ll watch your house even if you never ask.

“Number one though, I would say, get to know your neighbors,” Taylor said. “Keep an eye on their stuff, they’ll keep an eye on your stuff, and just have a good, solid community around you.”

Trooper Taylor said most of the break in calls they get during the holidays are from neighbors. They take names and statements and attempt to reach the homeowners.

“We try to make every effort to contact the home owners,” Taylor said. “Most of the time we’ll leave a note with the neighbor who called us in, whoever called.”

When leaving for vacation, one of the most important things to remember is always keep your doors locked.

Posting about going on vacation to social media can also put you in a dangerous situation if the wrong person were to come across that information. If you’d like to post about your adventures, Taylor advised waiting until you’re back home.

“Social media has a big play in it,” Taylor said. “If you’re going to go out of town, don’t post anything that you’re going to go out of town. If you want to post pictures, try to wait until you’re back from your trip and say we had a good time here instead of hey, we’re going here.”

Taylor said burglars are always looking for the easiest targets. Having an automatic light system and keeping your porch light on can save your home.

