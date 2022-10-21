RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission needs clarification from lawmakers on how a proposed amendment could affect school sports.

WVSSAC is a non-profit agency that governs high school sports, cheerleading and marching bands in the state. The quasi-governmental agency receives input from high school principals and develops policies for high school athletics.

WVSSAC submits those proposed policies to the West Virginia Board of Education, which must give final approval.

Amendment Four, which appears on the Nov. 8, 2022, ballot, will give state lawmakers oversight of WVBOE.

In effect, Amendment Four gives the Legislature authority over high school sports, if the amendment becomes law.

Bernie Dolin, WVSSAC executive director, said on Friday, October 21, 2022, that WVSSAC needs more information from lawmakers on how legislative oversight under Amendment Four would impact local sports.

Dolin declined to offer a comment on his agency’s stance on Amendment Four.

Sen. Rollan Roberts (R-Raleigh) said on Oct. 21 that Amendment Four, if passed, permits the Legislature to require WVSSAC to submit to a third-party audit.

He said the agency has an internal audit, currently. Instead, state lawmakers would have general oversight authority.