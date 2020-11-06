WVSSAC State Soccer Tournament continues despite lawsuit

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The WVSSAC State Tournament kicked-off in Beckley Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, despite a lawsuit that was filed.

A player of the Martinsburg girl’s soccer team, Emily Beck, filed a temporary restraining order against the WVSSAC that would stop the state tournament from happening. Berkley County could not play in the Triple A tournament because of their status on the state color coded map. Beck said Berkley County had less COVID-19 testing opportunities than Kanawha County. A Berkley county circuit court judge granted the restraining order, but Friday morning a Supreme Court Judge vacated the order, allowing the tournament to continue.

Dava Laraba is the tournament co-director.

“It’s important for the kids to get to play after everything that has been going on this year with COVID and not being able to play. So having the tournament in itself is great,” Laraba said.

The tournament kicked off Friday and will finish Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. There are multiple counties and 16 different schools playing in the tournament.