WVU announces plans for reopening in fall

WEST VIRGINIA, (WVNS) — West Virginia University’s Vice President of Affairs Maryanne Reed announced plans for reopening the campus and course adjustments during the next academic year. Reed made the announcement through a letter on Monday, June 8, 2020.

When COVID-19 made its way to West Virginia, the university was forced to shutdown and move in-person classes to online. Now that the virus slowed down in the Mountain State, Reed stated protocols will be put in place to help keep both staff and students safe.

“We believe we can bring our students and faculty back to campus safely by conducting widespread testing, wearing protective masks and following evidence-based social distancing protocols,” Reed stated in the letter.

The revised 2020-2021 Academic Calendar is available through their website. The fall semester will begin on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. However, adjustments were made to the academic calendar to reduce the exposure and potential virus surge on campus.

Fall break is canceled and the semester will end in-person classes on Tuesday, November 24. Students will not return to campus after Thanksgiving break. However, students will resume online instruction for the week of November 30- December 4. Finals are scheduled for December 7-11 and will be online.

The Spring 2021 semester will start on Tuesday, January 19. Like the fall semester, there will be no extended spring break. Several days out of the semester will be put in place for no instruction. The last day for classes will be April 30th and finals will be held the week of May 3-7.

The University also made some changes in the classroom by reducing the amount of students per class by 50 percent.

“One of the primary goals is to reduce classroom density by 50 percent as advised by our healthcare professionals and partners. To free up larger classrooms to accommodate for social distancing, we are moving a number of courses to online delivery. Other courses will shift to a hybrid format involving a mix of on-campus and online instruction. At the same time, we also are considering off-campus locations that will provide additional spaces for classroom instruction,” the letter continued.

All students and instructors are required to wear a mask. Each faculty, staff, and student will receive a Welcome Back Kit containing a cloth mask and disposable masks. Other personal protective equipment (PPE) will be in place, such as Plexiglass screens in front of lecterns.

Hand sanitizers and other cleaning supplies will be available throughout all buildings. High-touch areas in all campus buildings will be wiped and disinfected using products approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For additional information, visit their website. For important dates on returning to campus, also visit their website.