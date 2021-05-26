WVU drops mask mandate outdoors for vaccinated people

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia University says people who have received all of their COVID-19 vaccinations no longer will be required to wear a mask outdoors on its campuses.

The university will continue to require masks indoors in most situations. Vaccinated individuals in groups of fewer than 10 indoors on campus may decide as an entire group to remove masks. WVU says masks in spaces such as personal vehicles and private offices are not required for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

On June 1, the university will ease out-of-state travel requirements for vaccinated people, who do not need to get tested or quarantine for five days following domestic travel.