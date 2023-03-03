ATHENS, WV (WVNS)–Just in time for National Read Across America Week, an agent from WVU Extension brought university learning resources to elementary students.

The 4H Youth Development Agent for Mercer County, Sarah Brown, visited Athens Elementary School to teach students through the STEM-LIT program.

In honor of Dr. Suess’ recent birthday, Brown read Dr. Suess’ book “Ten Apples up on Top” to students and then assigned a tactile learning activity with Play-Doh.

Brown said she hoped teaching through STEM-LIT would give students a thorough learning experience they enjoy.

“They are doing STEM-LIT activities, so that’s science, technology, engineering, and math combined with literacy,” said Brown. “They get a well-rounded experience where everything all kind of ties together to give them a really hands-on learning experience.”

Brown added that she also hopes the program will encourage students to join 4H activities in the community. She can be contacted through the WVU Extension office.