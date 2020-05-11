WVU Extension Agents bring hogs to mountain state

UNION, WV (WVNS) — As more meat processing facilities are shuttered due to COVID-19, hogs are at risk of being euthanized; however, WVU Extension Agents found a way to bring those hogs to the mountain state.

Because these processing facilities are losing so many employees during the pandemic, hogs are getting too big. Brian Wickline, WVU Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Services Agent, said after hogs reach a certain weight, they cannot fit in the processing machines.

“What we’re trying to accomplish is we’re helping trying to find an outlet for those animals so they’re not euthanized and not wasted, and also a source of protein here for citizens in the state,” Wickline said.

Once the hogs get to West Virginia, Wickline said they will be processed and the meat will be distributed locally.