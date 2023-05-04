BECKLEY WV (WVNS) – Day two of WVU Extension’s Outdoor classroom was held Thursday, May 4th, 2023 at the 4H camp in Raleigh County.

The outdoor classroom presents an opportunity for students to have an outdoor focused, out of the classroom learning experience.

The classroom in Daniels hosted 4th graders from the county and taught them skills related to textiles and science.

The kids ate lunch in the middle of a packed day full of short-form activities, and then packed up and went back to the school afterwards.

Barbie Little, the WVU 4H Extension Agent for Raleigh County, said the outdoor classroom is especially important for young kids.

“I think its very important because teachers are focused on doing the academics and they don’t have time left in their day to do these extra pieces,” Little said. “So this gives an opportunity for students to get their hands on it, its in one place, the teachers get to come and be with the students, and then they get to finish the projects in the classroom.”

The traditional 4H camp is still coming up in June as well, and registration is currently open.