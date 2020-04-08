WVU Extension Service encourages gardening with new “Challenge”

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Making a trip to the grocery store for fresh produce is becoming increasingly difficult but the WVU Extension Service started a new program to encourage growing your own fruits and vegetables.

It’s called Grow This: WV Garden Challenge. They have been sending seeds to people who make requests on the Facebook page.

Currently, they have suspended their shipment of seeds because of an outrageous number of orders. They received more than 25,000 requests for seeds and ran out.

They still encourage people to visit the page, add pictures and videos and share some fun things your family is doing at home.

“The Grow This Challenge is just to get people growing some garden vegetables for their family and just a way to spend time with family and to be more self-sufficient in their food,” said Elizabeth Reynolds, the Greenbrier County Nutrition Outreach Instructor.

The program is funded by the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP). Once they get more seeds, they can continue sending them out again. This year they are shipping seeds for peas, tomatoes, butternut squash and micrograins.